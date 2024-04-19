Apr 19, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Lisa Vorakoun - Alpine Income Property Trust Inc - Interim Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Alpine Income Property Trust First Quarter 2024 operating results conference call. With me today is our CEO and President, John Albright.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that many of our comments today are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities law. The Company's actual future results may differ significantly from the matters discussed in these forward-looking statements, and we undertake no duty to update these statements. Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are disclosed from time to time in greater detail