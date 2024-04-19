Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Capital Deployment

Discover how Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) achieved significant financial growth and strategic advancements in Q1 2024.

Summary
  • FFO (Funds from Operations): $0.41 per share, a 13.9% increase over Q1 2023.
  • AFFO (Adjusted Funds from Operations): $0.42 per share, a 16.7% increase over Q1 2023.
  • Total Revenue: Increased by 11.7%, primarily driven by interest income from loan portfolio.
  • Dividend: Paid a cash dividend of $0.275 per share, annualized yield over 7.25%.
  • Share Repurchase: Over 45,000 shares repurchased for $800,000 at an average price of $16.90 per share.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: 7.4 times.
  • Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio: 3.4 times.
  • Liquidity: Total liquidity at quarter end was $185 million.
  • Portfolio Occupancy: 99% with 138 properties across 35 states.
  • Investment Grade Tenants: 65% of total annualized base rents from investment grade tenants, up 700 basis points from last year.
  • Investment Guidance for 2024: Range of $50 to $80 million, contingent on market conditions.
  • Disposition Guidance for 2024: Between $50 million and $80 million.
Release Date: April 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us any color about your upcoming rental rate increases over the balance of the year and if you expect any lease turnovers during the same?
A: We have very little lease turnover this year, with only a theater in Reno at the end of November, resulting in just one month of lag. Overall, we expect about a 1% annual increase in rent escalations across our portfolio.

Q: How do you look at the priority for capital deployment between acquiring new retail loans versus share repurchase, especially in a depressed transaction environment?
A: We balance between opportunistic loan opportunities, which offer high risk-adjusted yields, and share repurchases. The decision is revisited quarterly by the board based on market conditions and stock opportunities.

Q: Is there an upper boundary for how big of a loan exposure you would want to have over the next year or two?
A: Our credit facilities limit our loan activity, setting an upper boundary of about $10 million above our current position. We may recycle some loans as opportunities arise, but the aggregate amount would be in the mid $50 million range.

Q: Given the reluctance of sellers, how robust is the market for buyers of your disposition assets, and could this be a delaying factor in selling some assets this year?
A: There is a fair amount of capital becoming more productive on the acquisition side. The 1031 market remains efficient, especially for properties below $5 million, indicating an active market for dispositions.

Q: Regarding the Boston Market tenant, what is the mark-to-market on that lease?
A: The next tenant for the Boston Market property is expected to bring in about 20% higher rents, indicating a positive mark-to-market scenario.

Q: How much of the more attractive acquisition environment is reflected in your current pipeline, and what is the timing for your acquisition volumes?
A: We are bidding on many properties but conservatively, as we assess sellers' motivations. Significant acquisitions are more likely pushed to the third and fourth quarters.

