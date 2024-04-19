Release Date: April 19, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us any color about your upcoming rental rate increases over the balance of the year and if you expect any lease turnovers during the same?

A: We have very little lease turnover this year, with only a theater in Reno at the end of November, resulting in just one month of lag. Overall, we expect about a 1% annual increase in rent escalations across our portfolio.

Q: How do you look at the priority for capital deployment between acquiring new retail loans versus share repurchase, especially in a depressed transaction environment?

A: We balance between opportunistic loan opportunities, which offer high risk-adjusted yields, and share repurchases. The decision is revisited quarterly by the board based on market conditions and stock opportunities.

Q: Is there an upper boundary for how big of a loan exposure you would want to have over the next year or two?

A: Our credit facilities limit our loan activity, setting an upper boundary of about $10 million above our current position. We may recycle some loans as opportunities arise, but the aggregate amount would be in the mid $50 million range.

Q: Given the reluctance of sellers, how robust is the market for buyers of your disposition assets, and could this be a delaying factor in selling some assets this year?

A: There is a fair amount of capital becoming more productive on the acquisition side. The 1031 market remains efficient, especially for properties below $5 million, indicating an active market for dispositions.

Q: Regarding the Boston Market tenant, what is the mark-to-market on that lease?

A: The next tenant for the Boston Market property is expected to bring in about 20% higher rents, indicating a positive mark-to-market scenario.

Q: How much of the more attractive acquisition environment is reflected in your current pipeline, and what is the timing for your acquisition volumes?

A: We are bidding on many properties but conservatively, as we assess sellers' motivations. Significant acquisitions are more likely pushed to the third and fourth quarters.

