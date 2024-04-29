Director Julie Dill Acquires 5,000 Shares of Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI)

Julie Dill, a director at Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI, Financial), has increased her stake in the company by purchasing 5,000 shares on April 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has expanded Julie Dill's holdings in the company, reflecting a continued commitment to Centuri Holdings Inc's future.

Centuri Holdings Inc is a leading provider of construction and maintenance services for gas and electric infrastructure in North America. The company operates through various subsidiaries, offering a range of services that include engineering, installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 5,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This pattern of insider buying may be of interest to investors as it could suggest confidence in the company's prospects.

The insider transaction history for Centuri Holdings Inc shows a trend of insider confidence, with 8 insider buys recorded over the past year and no insider sells during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Centuri Holdings Inc were trading at $21 each, giving the company a market cap of $2.105 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9999.00, significantly above both the industry median of 14.47 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric may be of interest to investors as they assess the company's stock price in relation to its earnings.

1782529956480446464.png

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. Insider purchases, such as the one made by Julie Dill, can indicate an insider's belief in the company's future performance and undervaluation of the stock.

