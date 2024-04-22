Apr 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Apr 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* James Knight

Keystone Law Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Ashley Miller

Keystone Law Group PLC - Director of Finance



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Keystone Law Group PLC annual results investor presentation (Operator Instructions)



And before we begin, I would just like to submit the following poll, if you'd give that your kind attention, I'm sure the company would be most grateful. And I would now like to hand you over to the management team from Keystone Law James, Ashley, good afternoon.



James Knight - Keystone Law Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you very much, Jake. This is me James Knight. I am pleased to present the results for the year ending of January 31, 2024, for Keystone Law. Keystone, as you may be aware, is a regulated law firm. We have an unusual model. We have 500 self-employed