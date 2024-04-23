Q1 2024 DNB Bank ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 23, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Even Graff Westerveld

DNB Bank ASA - Group EVP of Communications & Sustainability

* Ida Lerner

DNB Bank ASA - Group CFO

* Kjerstin Rasmussen Braathen

DNB Bank ASA - Group CEO

* Rune Helland

DNB Bank ASA - Head of IR



Conference Call Participants

* Jan Erik Gjerland

ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Lead Analyst

* Johan StrÃ¶m

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Head of Research & Research Analyst

* Roy Tilley

Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Thomas Svendsen

SEB, Research Division - Analyst

* Vegard Toverud

Pareto Securities AS, Research Division - Analyst



Even Graff Westerveld - DNB Bank ASA - Group EVP of Communications & Sustainability



Good morning,