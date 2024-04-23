Apr 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
George Garfield Weston - Associated British Foods plc - CEO & Executive Director
So good morning, and thank you for coming to this review of the interim results for the 24 weeks ended the 2nd of March 2024. Obviously, these are a strong set of results. They're in fact, the best I've been able to talk about in 19 years.
Margins have built back to more normal levels, both within Primark and across the food businesses. That is the consequence of, quite frankly, a restoration of normality in our supply chains and in our inflationary environment, so return to normality. We're also benefiting though, through that normality, we're beginning to see the consequences of, in some cases, years of investments and strong execution.
We've been adding, for instance, 1 million square feet or so of space in Primark. We just haven't seen the benefits of it until this year. We have made good progress within Primark, in particular, on digital strategy, another piece of work that's been going on for a long time, high-quality work and included in digital strategy is the Click + Collect service, which we
