Q1 2024 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Fredrik Meuller - Inwido AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to this webcast and telco covering Inwido's first quarter performance in 2024. My name is Fredrik Meuller, and I'm delighted to say that I joined in Inwido as President and CEO on the April 10. So this is my tenth day of is actually very exciting.



By my side is Mr. Peter Welin, our Group CFO and Deputy CEO. And of course, someone many of you are already familiar with. Let me start off by stating my appreciation to Peter for a job very well done as acting CEO during this interim phase between my predecessor, Henrik Hjalmarsson and myself. Taking great care of the company together with the rest of my management team and all of our coworkers across Europe.



While we in this call will cover the highlights of quarter one in detail, it may be worth also taking a quick look at what the Inwido today is all about. We are the leading window group in Europe with rolling 12 turnover of SEK8.7 billion and return on operating capital of 13.7%.



We employ 4