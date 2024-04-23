Q1 2024 Option Care Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Option Care Health Q1 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Michael Shapiro - Option Care Health Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Good morning.



Please note that today's discussion will include certain forward-looking statements that reflect our current assumptions and expectations, including those related to our future financial performance and industry and market conditions.



These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We encourage you to review the information in today's press release as well as in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC regarding the specific risks and uncertainties. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.



