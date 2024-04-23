Q1 2024 Nucor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Jack Sullivan - Nucor Corporation - General Manager of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Nucor's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Review and Business Update. Leading our call today is Leon Topalian, Chair, President and CEO; along with Steve Laxton, Executive Vice President and CFO. We also have other members of Nucor's executive team with us, including Dave Sumoski, Chief Operating Officer; Al Behr, responsible for Plate and Structural Products; Brad Ford, over Fabricated Construction Products; Noah Hanners, Raw Materials; John Hollatz, Bar and Rebar Fabrication; Doug Jellison, Corporate Strategy; Greg Murphy, Business Services, Sustainability and General Counsel; Dan Needham, Commercial; Rex Query, Sheet Products; and Chad Utermark, New Products and Innovation.



