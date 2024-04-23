Apr 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
BjÃ¶rn von Sivers - VNV Global Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Investment Director
Hi, all. Thank you for joining VNV Global's first-quarter 2024 report conference call. On the call today, we have Per Brilioth, CEO; Dennis Mohammad, who's part of our investment team; and myself,BjÃ¶rn von Sivers, CFO at the company.
As per usual part, Per will start with a summary of the quarter and some highlights from his management letter. And after this, we will open up for Q&A. (Event Instructions)
With that short introduction, I'll hand it over to you, Per.
Per Brilioth - VNV Global Ltd - Managing Director, Director
Thank you, BjÃ¶rn, and thanks, everyone, for joining. So, BjÃ¶rn -- no, who is it? Dennis, you're doing the slides here, yeah. So as you've seen the reports, it's a slight uptick. We've less the sort of 666 number to a 667 number. It's a slight, slight uptick. We rounding upwards, but it's an uptick, especially in Swedish crowns, SEK54 in the bit, which is up from the end of December, which we're very happy about
Q1 2024 VNV Global AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...