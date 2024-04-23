Q1 2024 VNV Global AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

BjÃ¶rn von Sivers - VNV Global Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Investment Director



Hi, all. Thank you for joining VNV Global's first-quarter 2024 report conference call. On the call today, we have Per Brilioth, CEO; Dennis Mohammad, who's part of our investment team; and myself,BjÃ¶rn von Sivers, CFO at the company.



As per usual part, Per will start with a summary of the quarter and some highlights from his management letter. And after this, we will open up for Q&A. (Event Instructions)



With that short introduction, I'll hand it over to you, Per.



Per Brilioth - VNV Global Ltd - Managing Director, Director



Thank you, BjÃ¶rn, and thanks, everyone, for joining. So, BjÃ¶rn -- no, who is it? Dennis, you're doing the slides here, yeah. So as you've seen the reports, it's a slight uptick. We've less the sort of 666 number to a 667 number. It's a slight, slight uptick. We rounding upwards, but it's an uptick, especially in Swedish crowns, SEK54 in the bit, which is up from the end of December, which we're very happy about