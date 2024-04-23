Q1 2024 Popular Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Popular, Inc.'s First Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Lydia, and I will be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand you over to your host, Paul Cardillo, Investor Relations Officer, to begin. Please go ahead.



Paul J. Cardillo - Popular, Inc. - IR Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With us on the call today is our CEO, Ignacio Alvarez; our COO, Javier Ferrer; our CFO, Jorge GarcÃ­a; and our CRO, Lidio Soriano. They will review our results for the first quarter and then answer your questions.



Other members of our management team will also be available during the Q&A session. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that on today's call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding Popular, such as projections of revenue, earnings, expenses, taxes and capital structure as well as statements regarding Popular's plans and objectives.



These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results