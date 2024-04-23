Q1 2024 Enphase Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Zachary Freedman - Enphase Energy, Inc. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Enphase Energy's First Quarter 2024 Results. On today's call are Badri Kothandaraman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Mandy Yang, our Chief Financial Officer; and Raghu Belur, our Chief Products Officer. After the market closed today, Enphase issued a press release announcing the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



During this conference call, Enphase management will make forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to our expected future financial performance; market trends; the capabilities of our technology and products and the benefits to homeowners and installers; our operations, including manufacturing,