NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Explore pivotal financial outcomes and strategic directions discussed in NBT Bancorp Inc's latest quarterly earnings call.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.71; operating EPS was $0.68, excluding $0.03 per share of securities gains.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.14%, a decrease of 1 basis point from the previous quarter.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share: Increased to $22.07, up $0.35 from the end of the previous quarter.
  • Total Loans: Grew by $37.4 million for the quarter, or 1.6% annualized.
  • Total Deposits: Increased by $226 million from the previous quarter, reaching $11.2 billion.
  • Non-Interest Income: Excluding securities gains, was $43 million, up $5.2 million or 14% from the previous quarter.
  • Net Interest Income: Decreased by $4 million from the previous quarter.
  • Loan Loss Provision: $5.6 million, an increase of $500,000 from the previous quarter.
  • Non-Performing Loans: Remained consistent with the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide a range or run rate for fee income through the rest of this year?
A: Annette Burns, Chief Accounting Officer, mentioned that the seasonal activity in the first quarter was about $0.01 to $0.02 per share. Looking forward, the continuation of strong market performance in wealth management and retirement plan businesses could influence the run rate for non-interest income.

Q: What is the normalized charge-off ratio for the indirect auto line, and any trends you're seeing there?
A: Scott Kingsley, CFO, explained that the charge-offs in indirect auto were higher than the previous years but still within expectations. Historically, charge-offs were closer to 30 basis points in 2019, and the current trends do not suggest an immediate return to those levels, indicating a stable customer base.

Q: What is the ultimate goal for the solar portfolio in terms of runoff?
A: Scott Kingsley stated that the solar portfolio is expected to continue in a runoff mode without new originations being added to the balance sheet in 2024. The company likes the asset class and its performance but will reassess its strategy based on market conditions.

Q: What are the expected impacts of the CHIP dollars flowing towards Micron and Global Foundries on your customers?
A: John Watt, CEO, expressed optimism about the significant economic activity expected from the CHIP investments. He anticipates that the benefits will start becoming noticeable around early 2025 as construction and hiring for these projects begin, boosting local businesses and the housing market.

Q: Can you discuss the expected trends in net interest margin (NIM) and the balance between deposit cost increases and earning asset increases?
A: Scott Kingsley noted that the pace of NIM decline has slowed, suggesting a nearing point of stability. He highlighted the importance of competitive loan rates and managing funding costs effectively to maintain a healthy margin.

Q: What are your expectations for loan growth and the composition of the loan portfolio moving forward?
A: Annette Burns indicated that the first quarter's loan growth is reflective of expectations for the rest of the year, with a mix potentially shifting but overall growth projected in the range of 3% to 5%, excluding runoff portfolios.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.