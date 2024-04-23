AudioEye Inc (AEYE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenues and Strategic Growth Initiatives

AudioEye Inc (AEYE) showcases a robust financial performance and strategic expansions in its Q1 2024 earnings call.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 2024 revenue reached $8.1 million, marking a 33rd consecutive quarter of record revenue.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Ended Q1 2024 at $32 million, up $800,000 from Q4 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $6.3 million in Q1 2024, maintaining a gross margin of 78%.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased by 14% to $7 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net Loss: Reduced to $800,000 in Q1 2024 from $2 million in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to $920,000 in Q1 2024 from a lower figure in Q1 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Positive $430,000 in Q1 2024.
  • Customer Count: Grew to approximately 112,000 by March 31, 2024, from 95,000 a year earlier.
  • Share Repurchase: 548,000 shares bought back at an average price of $5.73 as of April 23, 2024.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Increased to between $34.3 million and $34.7 million.
  • 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Raised by approximately $1 million to between $4.5 million and $5.5 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about what sorts of things you're doing to prep for the European and DOJ opportunities?
A: David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye, highlighted the company's readiness for upcoming regulatory changes, emphasizing their strong position with enterprise and reseller channels, and a full product suite that caters to both small businesses and large enterprises. He anticipates a significant uptick in demand by 2025 due to new regulations.

Q: Can you walk through some of the reseller relationships that are key and how are those typically structured?
A: David Moradi explained that AudioEye has exclusive relationships with key resellers serving about 80,000 websites, mainly in the government sector. He sees a massive opportunity for growth, expecting near full penetration with these partners in the next two to three years.

Q: Can you give any specificity as to specific partners that drove the new partners or new relationships with those partners?
A: Kelly Georgevich, CFO of AudioEye, mentioned growth in both existing and new reseller partnerships. She highlighted the continuous emergence of new resellers each quarter, contributing to the company's growth.

Q: Can you talk about the key underlying factor that's driving the upside in terms of the adjusted EBITDA margin?
A: Kelly Georgevich attributed the improved EBITDA margins to the company's ability to scale revenue efficiently without significantly increasing expenses. She expects this trend to continue, maintaining high EBITDA margins.

Q: Any additional investments needed in your direct channel to take full advantage of the growing demand opportunity?
A: David Moradi indicated that no immediate additional investments are necessary for the direct channel. The company is currently well-balanced between growth and profitability, with plans still being formulated.

Q: How are you thinking about investments in the organic business versus potentially looking at incremental M&A?
A: David Moradi stated that while the company does not comment on potential M&A activities, they are focused on maintaining sustainable operating margins and may consider more investments in sales, marketing, and R&D if conditions are favorable.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.