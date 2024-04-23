Mattel Inc (MAT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Margin Growth and Strategic Share Repurchases

Amidst a slight sales dip, Mattel reports significant improvements in profitability and cash flow, with optimistic projections for major brands.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: $810 million, declined 1% as reported and in constant currency.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: Increased by 830 basis points to 48.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved by $67 million, from a negative $14 million to a positive $54 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved by $254 million.
  • Gross Billings: Increased in North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific; declined in EMEA.
  • Total Company POS: Increased low single digits.
  • Share Repurchases: $100 million in the quarter, with plans to continue in 2024.
  • Cash Balance: Ended the quarter with $1.1 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about how the point of sale trended in the quarter versus your expectations? What do you think drove the acceleration as you move through the quarter? Do you think that was primarily the Easter shift? And then what is the expectation for point-of-sale as we move through the year? Is it still flat, similar to your 4Q guide?
A: (Anthony P. DiSilvestro - CFO, Mattel, Inc.) The timing of Easter did not materially impact our year-on-year shipment in the first quarter. POS for the total company was up low single digits in Q1, with improving trends as we move through the quarter, including some likely benefit from the holiday timing. Looking ahead, we expect our shipping trends in 2024 to align with historical trends, which are about 1/3 of our gross billings in the first half and 2/3 in the second half.

Q: Can you just talk a bit more about Hot Wheels and what's driving the growth there? Would you sort of expect that level of growth to continue as we move through the year?
A: (Ynon Kreiz - CEO, Mattel, Inc.) Hot Wheels has been growing for 6 consecutive years and is on track to grow again in 2024. The growth is driven by great product innovation, expanding into adult collectors, broadening distribution, and more content coming onto Netflix. We continue to gain share and outperform over time, and expect that to continue.

Q: I wanted to go back to the Disney Princess dynamics a bit. I think you mentioned inventory correction impacting sales. Was there anything else that you would call out in terms of what drove that decline?
A: (Anthony P. DiSilvestro - CFO, Mattel, Inc.) It's primarily the wrap from the introduction last year, the pipeline fill. Importantly, the POS for the line is positive in the first quarter, and we're very optimistic about the future for that line.

Q: Regarding buybacks, cash flow showed nice improvement for the quarter. Could you maybe walk us through what needs to happen for you to pull the trigger on being a bit more aggressive on buybacks? Is it really absence of M&A?
A: (Anthony P. DiSilvestro - CFO, Mattel, Inc.) We're not giving specific guidance around our share repurchases, but we continue to execute against our stated capital allocation priorities. We resumed repurchases last year and announced a new $1 billion program earlier this year. We expect to fund that with free cash flow and continue to evaluate these capital allocation priorities.

Q: Just looking at adjusted gross margin closer and the various drivers behind the year-on-year improvement in 1Q, which would you expect to persist? Or which do you need to continue over the balance of the year in order to hit or outperform your guidance range for 2024?
A: (Anthony P. DiSilvestro - CFO, Mattel, Inc.) In the first quarter, we achieved significant gross margin expansion. We expect to continue benefiting from cost savings and will also benefit from increased production levels. There's an absorption benefit as we wrap last year's reduction of owned inventory levels. We're reiterating our full year guidance, which is to be around 48.5% to 49%, so up 100 to 150 basis points.

Q: Any updated thoughts around your expectations for Barbie in 2024 with a quarter in the books?
A: (Ynon Kreiz - CEO, Mattel, Inc.) Barbie is an incredible brand and has never been more relevant or connected to pop culture. We are celebrating the 65th anniversary for Barbie with multiple activations. We expect more shelf space in the second half and are expanding into the adult collector line. We did say that Barbie will be marginally down for the year, given the incredible performance last year, but with the strength of the brand and all the various activations, we expect it will continue to grow and go from strength to strength beyond '24.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.