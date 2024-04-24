Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin TivÃ©us - Attendo AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone. Today, we're presenting the Q1 results. We'll also present updated financial targets as we're approaching the end of the turnaround program we initiated in the beginning of 2021 with the acquisition of TIM Bolivia's care business in Sweden, sustainable terms in Finland and a stronger financial position, a Tundra is well positioned to create value for customers, payers and shareholders in the years to come.



I will start by giving an update on the developments in the first quarter, together with our CFO, Mikael Mongolia. In the second part of this presentation, we'll move into the updated financial targets. It Thomas had a positive momentum during the past year, reflecting the outcome of the turnaround program that we launched in 2021 in the first quarter, organic growth was 8% and the EBITDA increased 39% year over year. Both sales and EBITDA improvements are entirely attributable to the improvements in our operations in Finland. Improvement in Finland is