Apr 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call with Todd Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Peterson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Dave Holly, Vice President of Investor Relations for Zurn LK. water solutions. A replay of the conference call will be available as a webcast on the company's Investor Relations website.



At this time, for opening remarks and introduction, I'll turn the call over to Dave Palmer.



Dave Pauli - Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on the call today. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the Safe Harbor language contained in the press release that we issued yesterday afternoon as well as in our filings with the SEC. In addition, some comparisons will refer to non-GAAP measures. Our earnings release and SEC filings contain additional information