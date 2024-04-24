Q1 2024 PROG Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to the PROG Holdings' first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me this morning are Steve Michaels, PROG Holdings' President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Garner, our Chief Financial Officer.



Many of you have already seen a copy of our earnings release issued this morning, which is available on our Investor Relations website, investor.progholdings.com. During this call, certain statements we make will be forward looking, including comments regarding our revised 2024 full-year outlook and our outlook for the second quarter of 2024, the health of our portfolio, our capital allocation priorities, including our ability to continue paying a quarterly cash dividend