Q4 2023 Vivoryon Therapeutics NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Anne Doering - Vivoryon Therapeutics NV - Chief Financial Officer



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss the company's full year 2023 results and strategic update conference call. This morning Vivoryon issued a press release reporting its full year 2023 financial results, including a strategic update, which is posted on the company's website at www.vivoryon.com.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that during this conference call, we will present and discuss certain forward-looking statements concerning the development of Vivoryon core platform.



The progress of its current research and development program and the initiation of additional programs as well as results of operation, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions and strategies. Should actual results differ materially from the company's assumptions ensuing actions may differ from those anticipated. You are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which