Q1 2024 Premier Financial Corp (OHIO) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Paul Nungester - Premier Financial Corp(OHIO)-Chief Financial Officer - Executive Vice President



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's first quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is also being webcast and the audio replay will be available at the Premier Financial Corp. website at Premier Bancorp.com. Following our prepared comments on the Company's strategy and performance, we will be available to take your questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the conference call today, including during the