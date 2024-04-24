Q1 2024 Mr Cooper Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Ken Posner - Mr Cooper Group Inc - SVP, Strategic Planning and IR



Good morning, and welcome to Mr. Cooper Group's first quarter earnings call. My name is Ken Posner, and I'm SVP of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations. With me today are Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO; Mike Weinbach, President; and Kurt Johnson, Executive Vice President and CFO.



As a reminder, this call is being recorded. You can find the slides on our Investor Relations webpage at investors.mrcoopergroup.com.



During the call, we may refer to non-GAAP measures, which are reconciled to GAAP results in the appendix to the slide deck. Also, we may make forward-looking statements, which you should understand could be affected by risk factors that we've identified in our 10-K and other SEC filings. We are not undertaking any commitment to update these statements if conditions change.



And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Jay.



Jay Bray - Mr Cooper Group Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thanks, Ken, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our