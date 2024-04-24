Q1 2024 Amphenol Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Craig A. Lampo - Amphenol Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Craig Lampo, Amphenol's CFO, and I'm here together with Adam Norwitt, our CEO. We would like to welcome you to our first quarter 2024 conference call. Our first quarter 2024 results were released this morning and I will provide some financial commentary, and then Adam will give an overview of the business and current market trends. Then we will take questions.



As a reminder, during the call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures and make some forward-looking statements. So please refer to the relevant disclosures in our press release for further information.



The company closed the