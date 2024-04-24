Q1 2024 Moelis & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Moelis & Company's first-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. On the phone today are Ken Moelis, Chairman and CEO, and Joe Simon, Chief Financial Officer.



