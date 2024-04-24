Q1 2024 Quantumscape Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Good day, and welcome to QuantumScape's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. John Saager, QuantumScape's Vice President of Capital Markets and FP&A, you may begin your conference.



John Joseph Saager - QuantumScape Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. To supplement today's discussion, please go to our IR website at ir.quantumscape.com to view our shareholder letter.



Before we begin, I want to call your attention to the safe harbor provision for forward-looking statements that is posted on our website as part of our quarterly update. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events future technology progress or future financial or operating performance. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize.



Actual results and financial periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are risk factors that may cause