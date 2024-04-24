Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the first quarter results in the context of the full year and the unchanged outlook? Do you see the environment for the balance of the year as weaker than previously expected?

A: Gregory A. Heckman, CEO & Director, Bunge Global SA, explained that the outlook remains unchanged with an expected full-year adjusted EPS of approximately $9, seeing the year split roughly 50-50 between the first and second halves. The first quarter was stronger than anticipated, which might lead to a softer second quarter, but the overall expectation for the year remains consistent.

: What is your perspective on oilseed processing margins globally?

A: CEO Gregory A. Heckman noted that oilseed processing margins vary globally. In the U.S., margins are okay in the near term but weaker moving forward. Europe and North America are led by strong oil legs despite lower soy seed margins compared to last year. In Argentina, margins are expected to improve later in the year as the harvest progresses and government policies potentially influence farmer selling behaviors.

Q: How do you view the demand for renewable diesel feedstocks, particularly vegetable oils versus waste fats and oils?

A: CEO Gregory A. Heckman highlighted that while soy seeds are down from last year, they remain strong in Europe and North America, driven by robust oil demand. He also mentioned the significant role vegetable oils are expected to continue playing in renewable diesel, despite the increasing supply of waste fats and oils.

Q: What are the key milestones or triggers that might enhance visibility into the back half of the year?

A: CEO Gregory A. Heckman acknowledged reduced visibility into the year compared to previous years, with visibility extending only about three months ahead. He mentioned that visibility might improve as the North American crop progresses, influencing farmer selling behaviors, and as other global agricultural events unfold.

Q: Can you discuss the progress on the share repurchase program and expectations for its continuation?

A: John W. Neppl, Executive VP & CFO, noted that Bunge has made significant progress, repurchasing $400 million of stock in Q1. The continuation and timing of the program will depend on the progress of the Viterra transaction and other capital allocation priorities.

Q: What are the potential outcomes of the regulatory review of the Viterra transaction, particularly concerning the concerns raised by Canadian regulators?

A: CEO Gregory A. Heckman expressed confidence in the transaction's progress, noting that most jurisdictions have issued clearances. He remains optimistic about addressing the specific concerns raised by Canadian regulators, emphasizing the transaction's benefits for Canadian agriculture and food sectors.

