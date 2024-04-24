Bunge Global SA (BG) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Market Dynamics with Strategic Insights

Explore key financial outcomes and strategic discussions from Bunge Global SA's first quarter of 2024 earnings call.

Summary
  • Reported EPS: $1.68 for Q1 2024, compared to $4.15 in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EPS: $3.04 for Q1 2024, versus $3.26 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBIT: $719 million in Q1 2024, down from $756 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net Interest Expense: $66 million in Q1 2024, slightly down from the previous year.
  • Income Tax Expense: $117 million for Q1 2024, decreased from $183 million in Q1 2023.
  • Effective Tax Rate: Approximately 32% for Q1 2024.
  • Adjusted Funds from Operations: $514 million in Q1 2024.
  • Discretionary Cash Flow: $413 million available after allocations in Q1 2024.
  • Capital Expenditures: $101 million allocated to sustaining CapEx in Q1 2024.
  • Share Repurchases: $400 million of Bunge shares repurchased in Q1 2024.
  • Adjusted ROIC: 17.7% for the trailing 12 months.
  • Adjusted Annual Effective Tax Rate Forecast: 22% to 25% for 2024.
  • Net Interest Expense Forecast: $280 million to $310 million for 2024.
  • Capital Expenditure Forecast: $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion for 2024.
  • Depreciation and Amortization Forecast: Approximately $450 million for 2024.
Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the first quarter results in the context of the full year and the unchanged outlook? Do you see the environment for the balance of the year as weaker than previously expected?
A: Gregory A. Heckman, CEO & Director, Bunge Global SA, explained that the outlook remains unchanged with an expected full-year adjusted EPS of approximately $9, seeing the year split roughly 50-50 between the first and second halves. The first quarter was stronger than anticipated, which might lead to a softer second quarter, but the overall expectation for the year remains consistent.

: What is your perspective on oilseed processing margins globally?
A: CEO Gregory A. Heckman noted that oilseed processing margins vary globally. In the U.S., margins are okay in the near term but weaker moving forward. Europe and North America are led by strong oil legs despite lower soy seed margins compared to last year. In Argentina, margins are expected to improve later in the year as the harvest progresses and government policies potentially influence farmer selling behaviors.

Q: How do you view the demand for renewable diesel feedstocks, particularly vegetable oils versus waste fats and oils?
A: CEO Gregory A. Heckman highlighted that while soy seeds are down from last year, they remain strong in Europe and North America, driven by robust oil demand. He also mentioned the significant role vegetable oils are expected to continue playing in renewable diesel, despite the increasing supply of waste fats and oils.

Q: What are the key milestones or triggers that might enhance visibility into the back half of the year?
A: CEO Gregory A. Heckman acknowledged reduced visibility into the year compared to previous years, with visibility extending only about three months ahead. He mentioned that visibility might improve as the North American crop progresses, influencing farmer selling behaviors, and as other global agricultural events unfold.

Q: Can you discuss the progress on the share repurchase program and expectations for its continuation?
A: John W. Neppl, Executive VP & CFO, noted that Bunge has made significant progress, repurchasing $400 million of stock in Q1. The continuation and timing of the program will depend on the progress of the Viterra transaction and other capital allocation priorities.

Q: What are the potential outcomes of the regulatory review of the Viterra transaction, particularly concerning the concerns raised by Canadian regulators?
A: CEO Gregory A. Heckman expressed confidence in the transaction's progress, noting that most jurisdictions have issued clearances. He remains optimistic about addressing the specific concerns raised by Canadian regulators, emphasizing the transaction's benefits for Canadian agriculture and food sectors.

