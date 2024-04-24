Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Philippe, could you see the tech segment growing in Q2 and later on this year?

A: Philippe Krakowsky, CEO & Director, noted that while there is some stabilization in the tech and telecom sectors, it's premature to definitively predict growth in Q2 or Q3. The drag from these sectors has decreased, suggesting less negative impact on results, but no growth is factored into the full-year guidance for these sectors.

Q: Can you unpack more about the impact of a significant client decision on 2024 organic growth?

A: Philippe Krakowsky, CEO & Director, explained that the client decision involves a shift in their marketing model, which IPG understands. The impact is factored into the full-year organic growth expectations, making the upper end of the target range challenging but still achievable within the projected 1% to 2% growth.

Q: What are your expectations for working capital in 2024, and how might this affect free cash flow?

A: Ellen Tobi Johnson, Executive VP & CFO, indicated that working capital management remains a focus, with disciplined approaches from client onboarding to payables management. The first quarter showed the lowest working capital use in about 15 years, suggesting a more normalized result for the year.

Q: How is health care performing, and do you expect acceleration in data and experiential sectors to continue supporting organic growth?

A: Philippe Krakowsky, CEO & Director, highlighted that health care continues to perform well, contributing positively to results. He expects continued strong performance in data and experiential sectors, which should support the overall organic growth despite potential deceleration in creative work.

Q: Could you provide more details on the increase in SG&A due to investments in senior enterprise leadership and IT?

A: Ellen Tobi Johnson, Executive VP & CFO, noted that SG&A will be higher due to strategic investments aimed at enhancing growth and efficiency. These investments are factored into the guidance, with Q1 being slightly higher due to discrete items.

Q: What are your strategic considerations for M&A, particularly in commerce and digital transformation?

A: Philippe Krakowsky, CEO & Director, stated that M&A targets would need to enhance capabilities or complement existing services in areas of high client demand. Any acquisitions would be approached with financial discipline, ensuring they align with strategic goals without compromising commitments to capital returns.

