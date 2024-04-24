Veralto Corp (VLTO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights Revealed

Discover how Veralto Corp achieved robust growth and strategic advancements in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.25 billion, up 1.8% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Not specifically mentioned, but adjusted operating profit increased 5% year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Adjusted EPS $0.84, up 8% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $102 million, with a conversion guidance increase to 100%-110%.
  • Gross Margin: Increased by 220 basis points year-over-year to 60%.
  • Core Sales Growth: 1.8% year-over-year, driven by price increases and modest volume growth.
  • Operating Profit Margin: Expanded by 90 basis points to 24.5%.
  • Market Capitalization: Not mentioned in the transcript.
  • Same-Store Sales: Not applicable as Veralto does not operate retail stores.
  • Store Locations: Not applicable as Veralto does not operate retail stores.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The 60% gross margin is a pretty incredible number when you really think about the mix of businesses you have. But should we think about this as kind of high watermark or would you think about it as more of a step up into a new level of entitlement? How do you guys think about it?
A: (Sameer Ralhan - Veralto Corporation - Senior VP & CFO) Overall, as you got to look at margin perspective, some of it comes down deliver of a mix. I think it's still going to be in the 58% to 60% kind of ZIP code. As Jennifer mentioned on the call earlier, we saw good sort of a rebound in the consumables in both sides that really helps us on the margin side, both in the Water Quality and PQI side. But as kind of equipment starts coming back at the rest of the year and the second half of the year, we should be in that 58% to 60% kind of ZIP code.

Q: Jennifer and Sameer, how are you feeling about the PQI recovery at this point? I know you mentioned North America and Western Europe, you continue to see signs of recovery. You talked about equipment demand coming back late in the quarter. Maybe you could elaborate on that equipment trend. Have you seen follow through in that food and beverage recovery that started, I think, in Q4? And how are you factoring in China-related growth in that segment for the rest of the year?
A: (Jennifer L. Honeycutt - Veralto Corporation - President, CEO & Director) Yes. We're really encouraged by the PQI performance here in Q1, particularly around our consumable revenue stream or recurring revenue. Is this the third sequential quarter that we've seen mid-single-digit growth there. And with regard to sort of how those markets, particularly in food and beverage, recover from a downturn, we will always see the consumable revenue stream ramp first.

Q: Hey Jennifer, just first on just kind of the M&A side of the equation. Obviously, a couple of quarters out of the box here probably kind of a solid year. So to think about it given the time line of the spin. Just wonder how the pipeline is coming together. Do you see things that are actionable. And do they lean towards one segment or the other?
A: (Jennifer L. Honeycutt - Veralto Corporation - President, CEO & Director) Yes. This is everyone's favorite topic, I think. We are 207 days post spin, I think, today. So it's still early days here. But I have to say, we have a very, very robust process and a strong pipeline of activity, both in the Water Quality side, the PQI side with a number of opportunities that we're considering.

Q: I'm going to follow up on Deane's question on distribution, but I'm going to come at it from the PQI side because I would have thought there might actually be some more opportunities to leverage the distribution model and maybe reduce the cost to serve on the PQI side than on the water side, potentially maybe in lasers where there's not the same kind of consumable revenue or some of the smaller customers that maybe don't need thatkind of super high level of service from you guys. So any commentary you could make on maybe the potential from that side of the business to leverage distribution a bit more?
A: (Jennifer L. Honeycutt - Veralto Corporation - President, CEO & Director) Yes. I mean I think it's probably the same answer as for water. I mean we do have distribution and we do consider use of distribution depending upon where we're selling in the world and what types of products are in the portfolio. This is something that we always consider in terms of when we when we decide to make investments and which product lines actually require a more significant level of applications, knowledge and insight.

Q: So I just wanted to check on the Water Quality side, you're talking about really strong industrial demand in your guide -- you did much better than your guidance. I'm wondering what changed, I'd say, from December, January to what transpired throughout the quarter? And then just the sustainability around that? What's driving that really?
A: (Jennifer L. Honeycutt - Veralto Corporation - President, CEO & Director) Yes. I mean I think we still see pretty strong industrial output here, particularly in North America. I think as we mentioned in our prepared remarks, we do see food and beverage coming back, which across the portfolio is the largest continuous industrial segment that we play in. But likewise, chemical processing, mining and power generation all continue to be strong.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.