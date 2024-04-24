Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record EPS and Strategic Insights

Explore key financial outcomes and strategic discussions from ODFL's first quarter of 2024 earnings call.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.5 billion, a 1.2% increase year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Diluted Share (EPS): Increased by 3.9% to $1.34, setting a new record for Q1.
  • Operating Ratio: Increased slightly by 10 basis points to 73.5%.
  • Capital Expenditures: $119.5 million for Q1 2024; $757.3 million total in 2023.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $423.9 million for the quarter.
  • Share Repurchase: $85.3 million used for share repurchases in Q1.
  • Dividends: Paid out $56.6 million in cash dividends.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 25.6% for Q1 2024, with an anticipated rate of 25.4% for Q2.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Is 2Q the quarter where we see the best of what this industry looks like in a post-yellow environment, and if tonnage picks up and you have 2024 pricing that comes in, how do we expect 2Q to trend versus seasonality?
A: (Adam N. Satterfield - CFO, Old Dominion Freight Line) The second quarter typically sees a big acceleration in revenue, with a 10-year average increase of 8.7% from the first to the second quarter. However, the actual growth starting in April is not at those levels yet. The company is encouraged by the year-over-year revenue growth and sequential improvements in volumes into April, but it's not at normal seasonal levels. The second quarter operating ratio will depend heavily on top-line performance.

Q: There was a comment in the release about some recent developments suggesting overall demand for your services may be improving. Could you provide more context around what that comment was referring to?
A: (Adam N. Satterfield - CFO, Old Dominion Freight Line) The underlying demand has felt relatively consistent but seems to be improving slightly. The company has seen sequential acceleration in volumes from January through April. Factors such as the ISM index moving back above 50% and improvements in weight per shipment suggest that the industrial activity might start improving, which could increase the demand for LTL services.

Q: Can you provide more color around the yield side of the equation, particularly around mix and core pricing as contracts come up?
A: (Adam N. Satterfield - CFO, Old Dominion Freight Line) The company continues to target yield improvements that exceed cost inflation and support the capital expenditure program. There has been no change in the pricing philosophy or the overall pricing environment. The slowdown in revenue per hundredweight in April is attributed to certain mix changes and does not reflect a change in the pricing environment.

Q: As you look forward and wait for that inflection, are there things you are looking for that the market may have changed and the strategy does require a tweak here or there?
A: (Adam N. Satterfield - CFO, Old Dominion Freight Line) The company continues to monitor business levels and market share trends. The strategic advantages that have allowed Old Dominion to outgrow competitors in strong growth periods are still in place. The company is prepared to respond to customers' needs when they see their businesses improving.

Q: Regarding the excess capacity noted about 30%, could you remind us of the current capacity expansion plan maybe in the near term or over the next couple of years?
A: (Adam N. Satterfield - CFO, Old Dominion Freight Line) Old Dominion tries to maintain at least 25% excess capacity to be prepared for potential increases in demand. The current 30% capacity includes some expansions from 2022. The company aims to keep this level of excess capacity to handle any influx of business as the economy improves.

Q: How do you view the truckload market here, and do you think some freight that moved over to truckload with the disruption with Yellow will come back to LTL?
A: (Kevin M. Freeman - CEO, Old Dominion Freight Line) Some of the Yellow freight likely moved to full truckload carriers due to the slowness in the truckload market. It is believed that this freight will return to the LTL market once the truckload market picks back up, which is expected to coincide with the overall improvement in the LTL market.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.