Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the expected trends in earning assets over the next few quarters?

A: Steven Gardner, CEO, noted that while there are opportunities, the bank will maintain its discipline. He highlighted the aggressive terms some lenders are offering, which the bank is not willing to match. The expectation is to reverse the decline in the loan portfolio, but this will depend on various factors including discipline in loan structuring and pricing.

Q: What impact do you foresee from the swap portfolio adjustments in the upcoming quarters?

A: Ronald Nicolas, CFO, explained that the swap portfolio's impact on net interest margin will remain stable in the near term but will decrease later in the year due to scheduled rate cuts and a reduction in principal. This could present a slight financial headwind.

Q: Can you provide guidance on the expected tax rate for the upcoming quarters?

A: Ronald Nicolas mentioned that the tax rate for the year should hover around 26-27%, possibly slightly lower.

Q: How are current market conditions affecting loan demand and competitive dynamics?

A: Steven Gardner observed that loan demand is muted, and there is surprising aggression in terms from other lenders. He also noted a lack of enthusiasm for expansion among clients, attributed to ongoing inflation and labor market challenges.

Q: What are your expectations for deposit flows and management in the upcoming quarter?

A: Steven Gardner indicated that some of the deposit growth seen was seasonal and expected some reversals in Q2, particularly due to tax payments. The bank plans to manage this through careful monitoring and client communication.

Q: Could you discuss any strategic considerations for managing capital levels, especially considering the current high levels?

A: Steven Gardner stated that the bank is assessing various options due to its strong capital position. This includes potential buybacks, though decisions will be influenced by ongoing discussions at the board level and prevailing market conditions.

