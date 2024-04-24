Wabash National Corp (WNC) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Solid Performance and Optimistic Outlook

Wabash National Corp reports a robust start to 2024 with strong revenue and net income, maintaining a positive guidance for the year.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 2024 revenue was $515 million.
  • Net Income: Q1 2024 net income was $18.2 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Q1 2024 EPS was $0.39 per diluted share.
  • Gross Margin: 14.8% of sales in Q1 2024.
  • Operating Margin: 5.7% in Q1 2024.
  • Operating EBITDA: $46 million, or 8.8% of sales in Q1 2024.
  • Backlog: $1.8 billion at the end of Q1 2024, with $1.5 billion expected to ship within the next 12 months.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Reiterated at $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion, with a midpoint of $2.3 billion.
  • 2024 EPS Guidance: Projected to be between $2.00 and $2.50, with a midpoint of $2.25.
  • Dealer Locations: Network includes 78 dealer locations.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify if the pickup and logistical issues experienced in Q1 were specific to Wabash or an industry-wide phenomenon?
A: Brent Yeagy, President and COO of Wabash National Corp, explained that the pickup issues are a normal occurrence across the industry, especially during the first quarter and in a down year for dry vans. This is a customary challenge that the industry expects during such periods.

Q: How should we model the impact of the Trailer as a Service on financials, particularly regarding the 1,000 units mentioned?
A: Michael Pettit, CFO of Wabash National Corp, stated that from a P&L perspective, the Trailer as a Service would appear as a lease-type expense, showing monthly revenue and associated expenses. In the cash flow statement, it will be listed separately under revenue-generating assets, distinct from normal plant property and equipment.

Q: What improvements in the market are necessary for an increase in orders from current levels?
A: Brent Yeagy noted that necessary market improvements are already occurring, such as increased manufacturing activity and capacity reductions in the transportation industry. These changes are setting the stage for a market upswing expected to continue into 2025.

Q: Can you provide insights into the expected quarterly cadence of trailer shipments and operating margins for the rest of the year?
A: Michael Pettit indicated that revenue and EPS are expected to increase moderately in the latter half of the year following a significant jump from Q1 to Q2. This increase aligns with the resolution of delayed pickups from Q1. Operating margins are expected to improve sequentially alongside volume increases and strong performance in parts and services.

Q: What are the growth expectations for the truck body and tank trailer segments in 2024?
A: Michael Pettit expects year-over-year growth in the truck body segment and a smaller decline in the tank trailer segment compared to dry vans. These segments are seen as less cyclical and more resilient, contributing to stable earnings.

Q: How will the trailers as a service be accounted for in financial reporting?
A: Brent Yeagy clarified that revenue from trailers as a service would be reported as lease revenue, reflecting the duration the units are in service. The associated capital expenditure will appear as a revenue-generating asset in the cash flow statement, categorized under parts and service.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.