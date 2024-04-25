Newmont Corp (NEM) Q1 2024 Earnings: Aligns with EPS Projections, Surpasses Revenue Forecasts

Robust Operational Performance and Strategic Asset Monetization Highlight the Quarter

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $179M, significantly below the estimated $365.12M.
  • Revenue: Generated $1.4B from operations, falling short of the estimated $3647.61M.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Adjusted EPS at $0.55, surpassing the quarterly estimate of $0.36.
  • Dividends: Declared quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, reflecting ongoing shareholder returns.
  • Gold Production: Attributable gold production was 1.7M ounces, with costs per ounce at $1,057.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reported negative free cash flow of $74M, impacted by significant capital reinvestment.
  • Synergies and Cost Efficiency: Achieved $105M in synergies from Newcrest acquisition, targeting annual synergies of $500M.
Article's Main Image

On April 25, 2024, Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial), the world's largest gold miner, disclosed its first-quarter earnings for 2024, revealing a performance that aligns with EPS projections and surpasses revenue forecasts. The detailed earnings report can be accessed through the company's 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Newmont Corp, established as a dominant player in the gold mining industry, has significantly expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, including the notable purchase of Goldcorp in 2019 and Newcrest in November 2023. The company operates 17 mines and has interests in two joint ventures spread across the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. In addition to gold, Newmont produces significant quantities of copper, silver, zinc, and lead. Following the acquisition of Newcrest, the company is poised to streamline its operations by divesting from higher-cost, smaller mines, which represent 20% of its forecasted sales for 2024.

Financial Highlights and Operational Performance

Newmont reported a net income of $179 million with an adjusted net income per share of $0.55, aligning closely with analyst estimates of $0.36 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter stood at $3.647 billion, exceeding the forecasted $3.647 billion. This robust revenue performance was underpinned by the production of 1.7 million attributable gold ounces and significant contributions from byproducts like copper, silver, lead, and zinc.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and announced the sale of the Lundin Gold Financing Facilities for $330 million, a strategic move to monetize non-core assets while maintaining equity interest in Lundin Gold. This sale is part of Newmont's broader strategy to optimize its portfolio and enhance cash flow.

Cost Metrics and Cash Flow

Despite the complex operational backdrop, Newmont maintained disciplined cost control, with gold Costs Applicable to Sales (CAS) per ounce at $1,057 and All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) per ounce at $1,439. The company generated $776 million in cash from operating activities, although it reported a free cash flow of $(74) million after accounting for capital expenditures and working capital changes.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Newmont is on track to meet its full-year production and cost guidance. The company is progressing with key projects like the Tanami Expansion 2 and Ahafo North, which are expected to contribute to long-term production growth and cost efficiency. Moreover, Newmont's commitment to sustainability was evident from the publication of its 20th Annual Sustainability Report, highlighting its ESG initiatives.

Looking ahead, Newmont remains focused on delivering shareholder value through operational excellence, strategic asset optimization, and robust financial management. The ongoing integration of Newcrest is expected to yield significant synergies, enhancing Newmont's position as a leader in the gold mining sector.

For detailed financial tables and further information on Newmont's performance, please refer to the full earnings release.

Note: The financial analysis in this article is based on Newmont Corp's publicly released information and is meant to serve as an informative overview. Readers are advised to consult the detailed financial statements and accompanying notes for a comprehensive understanding of the company's financial position and results of operations.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Newmont Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.