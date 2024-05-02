NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $237.9, NXP Semiconductors NV has witnessed a daily gain of 1.22%, marked against a three-month change of 9.3%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that NXP Semiconductors NV is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in profitability, growth, and momentum, and a moderate financial strength rank, GuruFocus assigned NXP Semiconductors NV the GF Score of 92 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding NXP Semiconductors NV Business

NXP Semiconductors NV, with a market cap of $60.93 billion and sales of $13.28 billion, is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The company, which acquired Freescale Semiconductor in 2015, now commands significant market share in the automotive market, supplying microcontrollers and analog chips into automotive clusters, powertrains, infotainment systems, and radars. NXP Semiconductors NV also serves the industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure sectors, showcasing a diverse and robust operational model with an operating margin of 27.69%.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, NXP Semiconductors NV's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for NXP Semiconductors NV stands impressively at 8.39, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.84, NXP Semiconductors NV's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows NXP Semiconductors NV's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased significantly over the past five years, with the latest figure standing at 27.69%. Furthermore, NXP Semiconductors NV's Gross Margin has also seen a consistent rise, indicating the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. NXP Semiconductors NV's strong Predictability Rank of 3.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, NXP Semiconductors NV demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 18.7%, which outperforms better than 73.71% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Moreover, NXP Semiconductors NV has seen a robust increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 31.3, highlighting the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering NXP Semiconductors NV's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and market position may find NXP Semiconductors NV an attractive option. With a GF Score that signals strong future prospects, the company stands as a testament to the value of comprehensive financial analysis.

