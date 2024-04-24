Q4 2024 DCB Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to DCB Bank Limited's Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. Joining us on the call today are Mr. Murali Natrajan, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Praveen Kutty, Designated MD and CEO; Mr. Ravi Kumar, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Ajit Kumar Singh, Chief Investor Relations Officer.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Murali Natrajan, MD and CEO. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Murali Natrajan - DCB Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director



Thank you. Welcome to this annual results call and fourth-quarter results call. I also have in the room here our Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Sridhar Seshadri; Mr. Gaurav Mehta, our Head of PR and Marketing; and Mr. Pankaj Sood, who is our Head of Retail Branches; and then, of course, some of the support staff that we have.



So I just want to highlight a few points, and then we will open up for questions. I hope all of you have received the results,