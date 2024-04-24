Full Year 2023 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Volker Braun - Evotec SE - Senior Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and ESG



Thank you, Moritz, and good day. Good morning to all of you on the call. I'm sure you all have seen our press release on our 2023 results this morning as well as the announcement last night on the appointment of Dr. Christian Wojczewski, who will be our new CEO as of July 1. This development is the reason why we also have Iris LÃ¶w-Friedrich, our Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board with us on the call today.



But before we go there, it's my obligation to familiarize you with the cautionary language we have outlined on page 2. But now, without further ado, I would like to hand over to Iris. Please, Iris, the floor is yours.



Iris Loew-Friedrich - Evotec SE - Independent Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board



Yeah, Volker. Thank you very much and a very warm welcome to all of you. Also from my side. We are ready to win the future for Evotec. Our core offerings are in high demand. Our business model is solid, business is growing. We focus on