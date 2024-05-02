Director Sigal Zarmi Sells 4,350 Shares of HashiCorp Inc (HCP)

Sigal Zarmi, Director at HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial), sold 4,350 shares of the company on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,400 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

HashiCorp Inc is a software company that provides cloud infrastructure automation solutions. The company's products enable organizations to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application.

The insider transaction history at HashiCorp Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, while there have been 70 insider sells. This could be indicative of the insider's view on the stock's valuation or future prospects.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of HashiCorp Inc were trading at $30 each, valuing the company at a market cap of approximately $6.549 billion.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at HashiCorp Inc, interested individuals can refer to the SEC filings and monitor the company's insider trends for further insights.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.