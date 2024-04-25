Q4 2024 Aavas Financiers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to our Aavas Financiers Ltd Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.(Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rakesh Shinde, Head of Investor Relations at Aavas Financiers Ltd. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Rakesh Shinde - Aavas Financiers Ltd - Head of IR



Good evening, everyone, I extend a very warm welcome to all our participants. Thank you for participating in the earnings call to discuss the performance of our company for Q4 and FY24. The results and the presentation are available on the stock exchanges, as well as on our company website. And I hope everyone had a chance to look at it.



With me today, I have our entire management team