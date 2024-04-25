Q1 2024 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Steve G. Filton - Universal Health Services, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Thank you, and good morning. Marc Miller is also joining us this morning. We welcome you to this review of Universal Health Services results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. During this conference call, we will be using words such as believes, expects, anticipates, estimates and similar words that represent forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements. For anyone not familiar with the risks and uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, I recommend a careful reading of the section on Risk Factors and forward-looking statements and risk factors in our Form 10-K for the year