Q1 2024 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the DrÃ¤gerwerk Q1 2024 Earnings Call. I am George, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Stefan Drager, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG



Yes. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call on our financial results for the first quarter of 2024. I have with me today, Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; as well as Tom Fischler, Investor Relations. We would like to take you through the results with the presentation that we made available on our web page this morning. Following the presentation, we will open the floor to your questions.



Let's get started on Page 5 with the business highlights. Before I jump into the business figures, please keep in mind that