Q1 2024 Waste Management Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Towanda. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me this morning are Jim Fish, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Devina Rankin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. You'll hear prepared comments from each of them today. Jim will cover high-level financials and provide a strategic update. John will cover an operating overview, and Devina will cover the details of the financials.



Before we get started, please note that we filed a Form 8-K that includes the earnings press release and is available on our website at