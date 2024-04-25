Q1 2024 Ladder Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Ladder Capital Corp's earnings call for the first quarter of 2024. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. This morning, Ladder released its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Before the call begins, I'd like to call your attention to the customary safe harbor disclosure in our earnings release regarding forward-looking statement. Today's call may include forward-looking statements and projections, and we refer you to our most recent Form 10-K for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements and projections. We do not undertake any obligation to update our forward-looking statements or projections unless required by law.



In addition, Ladder will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call, which management believes are relevant for assessing the company's financial performance. The company's presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.



These