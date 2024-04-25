Q1 2024 California Water Service Group Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the California Water Service Group First Quarter 2024 earnings call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen mode only Following the presentation, the conference will be open for question and answer this call is being recorded. I'd like to turn the call over to Jim Lynch, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



James Lynch - California Water Service Group - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Treasurer



Thank you, Allie, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2024 results call for California Water Service Group. With me today is Marty Kropelnicki, our Chairman and CEO, and Greg Millman, Vice President of Rates and Regulatory Affairs replay. Dial-in information for this call can be found in our quarterly results release, which was issued earlier today. A replay of the call will be available until Monday, June 24, 2024.



As a reminder, before we begin, the company has a slide deck to accompany the earnings call today. The slide