Q3 2024 OSI Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Alan Edrick - OSI Systems Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and CFO of OSI Systems. And I'm here today with Deepak Chopra, OSI's President and CEO.



Welcome to the OSI Systems' fiscal '24 third-quarter conference call. We are pleased that you could join us as we review our financial and operational results. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our 2024 fiscal year third-quarter financial results.



Before we discuss our results however, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements and the company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions of the