Q1 2024 Precision Drilling Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Precision Drilling Corporation 2024 First Quarter Conference Call. I would now like to hand the conference over to Lavonne Zdunich, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Lavonne Zdunich - Precision Drilling Corporation - Director of IR
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter conference call. Today, I'm joined by Kevin Neveu, Precision's President and CEO; and Carey Ford, our CFO.
Earlier today, we reported our first quarter results. To begin our call today, Carey will review these results, and then Kevin will provide an operational update and outlook commentary. Once we have finished our prepared comments, we will open the call for questions. Please note that some comments today will refer to non-IFRS financial measures and include forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For more information on financial measures, forward-looking statements and risk factors please refer to our news release and other regulatory
