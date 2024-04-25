Q1 2024 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Gilead's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Rebecca, and I'll be your host for today. In a moment, we'll begin our prepared remarks. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand the call over to Jacquie Ross, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategic Finance.



Jacquie Ross - Gilead Sciences, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Rebecca. Just after market closed today, we issued a press release with earnings results for the first quarter of 2024. The press release, slides and supplementary data are available on the Investors section of our website at gilead.com.



The speakers on today's call will be our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel O'Day; our Chief Commercial Officer, Johanna Mercier; our Chief Medical Officer, Merdad Parsey; and our Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Dickinson. After that, we'll open Q&A where the team will be joined by Cindy Perettie, the Executive Vice President of Kite.



Before we get started, let me remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements.