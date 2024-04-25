Q1 2024 Skechers USA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Skechers First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn this conference over to Skechers. Thank you. You may begin.



Karen Lozano -



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Karen Lozano. I'm the General Manager of store (inaudible) in Gardena, California, and I've been on the Skechers team for an exciting 11 years. Thank you for joining our Skechers conference call today. I will now read the safe harbor statement.



Certain statements contained herein, including, without limitation, statements addressing the beliefs, plans, objectives, estimates or expectations of the company or future results or events may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, including, but not limited to, global, national and local, economic business and market conditions, including the impact of inflation, foreign currency fluctuations, challenging consumer retail