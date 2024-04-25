Q1 2024 PTC Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Jane Hanlon - PTC Therapeutics Inc - Associate Director, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss PTC Therapeutics's first-quarter 2024 corporate update and financial results. I am joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Matthew Klein; our Chief Business Officer, Eric Pauwels; our Chief Commercial Officer, Kylie O'Keefe; and our Chief Financial Officer, Pierre Gravier.



Today's call will include forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Please take a moment to review the slide posted on our Investor Relations website in conjunction with the call, which contains our forward-looking statements. Our actual results could materially differ from