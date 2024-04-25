Q1 2024 SPS Commerce Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the SPS Commerce, First Quarter 2024, earnings conference call. (Operator Instruction) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Irmina Blaszczyk, Investor Relations for SPS Commerce.



Please go ahead.



Irmina Blaszczyk - SPS Commerce Inc - IR



Thank you, Drew, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on SPS, First Quarter 2024 conference call.



We will make certain statements today, including with respect to our expected financial results, go-to-market strategy and efforts designed to increase our traction and penetration with retailers and other customers. These statements are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.



Please note these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or