Apr 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Alexander & Baldwin Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, April 25, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Jessica Welch, Senior Manager of Financial Reporting and Technical Accounting, thank you. Please go ahead.



Jessica Welch - Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. - Senior Manager, Financial Reporting and Technical Accounting



Thank you. Aloha, and welcome to Alexander & Baldwin's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jessica Welch, and I am a Senior Manager on our financial reporting and technical accounting team. With me today are A&B's Chief Executive Officer, Lance Parker; and Chief Financial Officer, Clayton Chun. We are also joined by Kit Millan, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, who is available to participate in the Q&A portion of the call.



During our call, please refer to our first quarter 2024 Supplemental Information available on our website at investors.alexanderbaldwin.com/supplements.