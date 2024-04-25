Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the guidance for the year, especially considering the strong top-line growth in the first quarter?

A: Mahbod Nia, Analyst at Veris Residential, Inc., explained that the guidance reflects a blend of sustained strong rent increases and macroeconomic uncertainties. Despite the strong first-quarter performance, the guidance considers potential volatility and seasonal factors affecting future quarters.

Q: What is the strategy behind the new financing approach, particularly the use of floating rate debt?

A: Mahbod Nia noted that the strategy offers greater flexibility and the potential for reduced capital costs over time. The plan includes hedging to manage interest rate exposure effectively.

Q: How does the new secured facility impact your financial guidance?

A: Mahbod Nia stated that the new facility helps de-risk the company's maturity profile and contributes to an upward revision in the core FFO guidance, reflecting better-than-expected conditions for refinancing and asset sales.

Q: Can you elaborate on the earnings benefits from company initiatives mentioned in the results?

A: Mahbod Nia highlighted that new initiatives, like the AI-based leasing assistant, are already improving operational efficiency by reducing human capital hours and allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks.

Q: What are the plans for the joint ventures and potential capital from these ventures?

A: Mahbod Nia indicated that while no specific timeline is set, the company is exploring options to optimize or possibly exit these ventures to reallocate capital more effectively within the company.

Q: Regarding the non-core dispositions mentioned, what is the strategy for the land and potential development?

A: Mahbod Nia responded that decisions on whether to sell or develop the land holdings have not been finalized, emphasizing ongoing evaluations to determine the highest and best use of these assets.

