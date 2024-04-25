Plexus Corp (PLXS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance and Optimistic Projections

Discover how Plexus Corp navigates market challenges with robust earnings and strategic insights for the upcoming quarters.

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $967 million for fiscal Q2, with guidance of $960 million to $1 billion for fiscal Q3.
  • Net Income: Not directly mentioned, but related to non-GAAP diluted EPS.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 for fiscal Q2, with Q3 guidance of $1.22 to $1.37.
  • Free Cash Flow: $65 million for fiscal Q2, with an increased forecast of approximately $100 million for fiscal 2024.
  • Gross Margin: 9.1% for fiscal Q2, with Q3 expected to be between 9.3% to 9.7%.
  • Operating Margin: Non-GAAP operating margin of 4.2% for fiscal Q2, with Q3 guidance of 5.2% to 5.6%.
  • Market Capitalization: Not mentioned in the transcript.
  • Same-Store Sales: Not applicable as Plexus does not operate retail locations.
  • Store Locations: Not applicable as Plexus is a manufacturing services company.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the current state of the industrial segment, particularly in relation to semi-suppliers and communication improvements?
A: Todd Kelsey, Plexus Corp - Independent Director, noted improvements in the SemiCap sector, attributing gains to market share and modest market improvements. He mentioned early positive momentum in communications as well. Oliver Mihm, Executive Vice President and COO, added that other industrial subsectors like electrification and automation are experiencing muted outlooks due to inventory corrections.

Q: Are the delays in the industrial programs related to fab pushouts?
A: Todd Kelsey confirmed that the delays in industrial programs correlate with fab deployment delays, impacting the timing of demand and program ramp-ups.

Q: How is the Engineering Services sector performing, especially in light of recent restructuring actions?
A: Todd Kelsey highlighted improvements in demand for engineering solutions, with new program wins that could lead to further phases. He emphasized the diversification within the engineering funnel across various sectors as a positive development. Patrick Jermain, EVP and CFO, noted that the benefits of restructuring actions would be more fully realized in future quarters.

Q: What are the expectations for free cash flow beyond this fiscal year, given the significant improvements made?
A: Patrick Jermain discussed the current quarter's strong free cash flow performance, driven by inventory management and higher advance payments. He projected continued strong free cash flow for the upcoming quarters and a return to pre-pandemic free cash flow levels in fiscal 2025.

Q: Can you provide an update on the healthcare sector, particularly in light of inventory corrections and performance?
A: Oliver Mihm noted that Q2 performance in healthcare was more customer-specific, with certain customers increasing demand and some new program ramps proceeding faster than expected. Todd Kelsey added that inventory corrections in healthcare appear to have stabilized, with expectations of strong growth in fiscal 2025 driven by new program ramps.

Q: What is the current outlook on AI's impact on Plexus's operations and market opportunities?
A: Todd Kelsey discussed AI's potential to drive innovation and product development, particularly in healthcare, through faster algorithm development for patient outcomes. He highlighted AI's role in stimulating demand for SemiCap equipment, which would benefit Plexus directly.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.